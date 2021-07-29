HRT Financial LP Sells 24,783 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

HRT Financial LP cut its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,783 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iRobot were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iRobot by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 87,576 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT opened at $88.83 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.43.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. Analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRBT has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

