HRT Financial LP Makes New $285,000 Investment in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 107,673 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after buying an additional 59,649 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 5.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 1.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 41,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HNGR opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $932.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.67. Hanger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HNGR. TheStreet cut Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $223,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

