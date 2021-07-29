HRT Financial LP Invests $285,000 in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $469.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

