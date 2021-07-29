HRT Financial LP Takes $295,000 Position in Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VENAU opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

