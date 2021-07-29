HRT Financial LP Has $307,000 Stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

HRT Financial LP lowered its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) by 54.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,473 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Tuscan were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THCB. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Tuscan in the fourth quarter worth $3,676,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan during the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THCB stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

