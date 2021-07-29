Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of NOW worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NOW by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NOW by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

NOW stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.09.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

