HRT Financial LP Sells 48,098 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,742 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 48,098 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in NOV were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NOV by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after buying an additional 4,061,284 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in NOV by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after buying an additional 2,376,924 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in NOV by 19,582,527.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,154,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 2,154,078 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in NOV by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,704,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after buying an additional 1,620,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOV. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

NYSE:NOV opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.30. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

