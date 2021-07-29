The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.72, but opened at $30.25. The Aaron’s shares last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 2,898 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,751,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $713,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $978.63 million and a PE ratio of 9.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89.

The Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

