Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Owlet and Thermo Fisher Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 0 1 0 3.00 Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 1 18 0 2.95

Owlet presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.44%. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus target price of $547.39, suggesting a potential upside of 3.62%. Given Owlet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Owlet and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A N/A N/A Thermo Fisher Scientific 22.08% 28.95% 14.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Owlet and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A Thermo Fisher Scientific $32.22 billion 6.44 $6.38 billion $19.55 27.02

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Owlet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats Owlet on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The Life Sciences Solutions segment comprises of portfolio of reagents, instruments, and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs, and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of disease. The Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services that are used for a range of applications in the laboratory on the production line and in the field. The Specialty Diagnostics segment gives diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments, and associated products used to increase the speed and accuracy of diagnoses. The Laboratory Products and Services segment involves in providing everything needed for the laboratory, including a combination of self-manufactured and sourced products for customers in research, academic, government, industrial, and healthcare settings. The company was founded on October 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

