Wedbush Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush currently has $210.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $225.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.87.

NYSE:LOW opened at $192.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $146.61 and a one year high of $215.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.6% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 354,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,842,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

