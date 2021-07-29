Hoylecohen LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $246.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $481.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.98. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

