TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$150.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TFI International has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $115.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 196.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

