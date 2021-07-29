Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stake Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Cogent Communications worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 228.21 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,012 shares of company stock worth $1,520,539. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

