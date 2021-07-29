Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 35,246 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 535,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 33.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,673,000 after purchasing an additional 65,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.26.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

