Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.90 Million Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,075 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of eXp World worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 110.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,676 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth $45,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in eXp World by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after buying an additional 858,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in eXp World by 110.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after buying an additional 626,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in eXp World by 90.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after buying an additional 285,286 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.64. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 158.47 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $1,393,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,047,240. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

