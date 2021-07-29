Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 target price for the company.

Shares of BNMDF opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.