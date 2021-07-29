Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 target price for the company.

Shares of BNMDF opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

