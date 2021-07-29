Outset Medical (OM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Outset Medical to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Outset Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. On average, analysts expect Outset Medical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OM opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $40.89 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67.

OM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $707,820.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,711,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,764 shares of company stock worth $5,084,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

