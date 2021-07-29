Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

