iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC stock opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.47. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.