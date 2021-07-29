Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report sales of $57.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.58 million. Inseego reported sales of $80.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $263.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.70 million to $269.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $369.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $905.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.58. Inseego has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

