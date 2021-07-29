Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,834,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

