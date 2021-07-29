Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.28.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,068,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landos Biopharma (LABP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.