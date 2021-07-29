Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inventiva currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

IVA opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $19.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. BVF Inc. IL owned about 0.28% of Inventiva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

