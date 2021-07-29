Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,652 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.42. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $53.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.