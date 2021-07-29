Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,240 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.45. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

