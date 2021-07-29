Patrick Downey Acquires 34,600 Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Patrick Downey acquired 34,600 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$48,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,903,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,865,040.

Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.47 on Thursday. Orezone Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.71 million and a PE ratio of -21.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

