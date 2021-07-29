LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $35.39 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.