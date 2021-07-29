Insider Buying: Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Chairman Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Chairman Reginald L. Hardy bought 100,000 shares of Brickell Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Reginald L. Hardy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Reginald L. Hardy bought 100,000 shares of Brickell Biotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

Shares of Brickell Biotech stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.20. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 108.81% and a negative net margin of 3,255.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Brickell Biotech by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Brickell Biotech by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.