Jamie Levy Acquires 100,000 Shares of Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$89,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,588,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,193,854.
Shares of TSE:GENM opened at C$0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.05. Generation Mining Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$1.23.
Generation Mining Company Profile
