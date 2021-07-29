Jamie Levy Acquires 100,000 Shares of Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$89,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,588,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,193,854.

Shares of TSE:GENM opened at C$0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.05. Generation Mining Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$1.23.

Generation Mining Company Profile

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

