KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 265,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,727,132 shares.The stock last traded at $24.60 and had previously closed at $24.44.

BEKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.70.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in KE by 44.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KE by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,752,000 after acquiring an additional 602,372 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,060,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,943,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in KE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

