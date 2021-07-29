Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down to $162.37

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.37, but opened at $155.49. Baidu shares last traded at $159.58, with a volume of 154,257 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.
The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.02.
Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
