Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down to $162.37

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.37, but opened at $155.49. Baidu shares last traded at $159.58, with a volume of 154,257 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Professional Planning bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

