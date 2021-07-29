Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Shares Gap Down to $76.08

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.08, but opened at $68.99. Lamb Weston shares last traded at $68.18, with a volume of 19,096 shares changing hands.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

