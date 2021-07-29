BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $274.63

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $274.63, but opened at $258.01. BeiGene shares last traded at $262.87, with a volume of 2,986 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.63.

Get BeiGene alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.65 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,376 shares of company stock valued at $28,997,730 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.