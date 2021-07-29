Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Up to $3.94

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $4.05. Amarin shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 12,788 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.60 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Amarin by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 83,559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 51,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amarin by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,115 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in Amarin by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

