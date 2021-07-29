Roper Technologies’ (ROP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $489.73 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $500.00.

ROP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $480.46.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP stock opened at $488.36 on Monday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $465.79.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.