Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $93.71 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.