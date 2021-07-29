Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 8,250 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,263.85 ($81.84).

LON RIO opened at GBX 6,289.85 ($82.18) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The company has a market cap of £101.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,016.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.88%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

