Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.96. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $582.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Verastem by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Verastem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Verastem by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after buying an additional 6,875,255 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Verastem by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 841,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 328,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

