South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $424.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

