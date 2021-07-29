GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,925 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,557.47 ($20.35).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,420.80 ($18.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,399.10. The firm has a market cap of £71.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.45.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

