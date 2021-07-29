Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €9.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on B4B3. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Metro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Metro in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.69 ($11.40).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €11.50 ($13.53) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.30. Metro has a 1-year low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 1-year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

