WisdomTree Investments (WETF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.02 million, a P/E ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.