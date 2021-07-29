The Shyft Group (SHYF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. The Shyft Group has set its FY21 guidance at $1.65-1.85 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Shyft Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,354,400 over the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.