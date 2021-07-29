Northern Trust Corp Invests $1.39 Million in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of Arko as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth $54,000,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arko by 20,670.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,503 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter worth about $10,151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter worth about $6,234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arko in the 4th quarter worth about $2,936,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ARKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

