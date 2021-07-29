Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,186.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $495,127 over the last three months. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHMG opened at $45.62 on Thursday. Chemung Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.