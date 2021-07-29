CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

CVBF stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.53. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 51.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 258,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 641.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

