Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

