Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 10,586 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 120.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.32% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,635,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,396,000 after acquiring an additional 839,979 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 76,964 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 122,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 79,956 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 40,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period.

USXF stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.89. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

