Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

NYSE:BKR opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,097 shares of company stock valued at $644,158. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

