Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $715,000 Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 47.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,342 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,320.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $1,802,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,449. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

